'Must be expensive': Wang Lei gets kiss from AV idol Rola Takizawa during Japan livestream

Selling products on livestream is a lucrative but competitive industry, and one man who definitely knows the tricks of the trade is Wang Lei.

The "fish-selling brother" recently went to Japan with his team of livestreamers and invited adult video (AV) actress Rola Takizawa (also known as Rola Misaki) on a stream with him.

The video was streamed on Facebook by Sell Fish Boy and shared by the local getai singer and host, and Rola appears about 10 minutes into the livestream.

"The AV actress is so beautiful," the 62-year-old wrote.

Alongside asking Rola, 31, a series of R-rated questions about her work, Wang Lei and his team also played games with the pornstar where they would draw from a deck of cards and aim for the highest number.

If Rola won, she would receive a bottle of MCM's limited edition eau de parfum. If the others won, they could win a kiss from her. The winner turned out to be Weixiong, Wang Lei's son, but the 62-year-old urged him to let him get the kiss instead.

Wang Lei's wife was reportedly present at the livestream.

Wang Lei then made a show of cleaning his cheek with his T-shirt for Rola, and held her hands while singing: "Oh my love, my darling."

Pointing to his cheek, he invited Rola to give him a peck, which she did. Wang Lei and Rola then both threw up peace signs.

Wang Lei's audience was amused by the livestream, with many commenting how "energetic" he seemed with Rola as his guest.

While his fans' responses were largely positive, the segment was shared on TikTok by Ben's Social Club, and audiences there were far less appreciative of it.

One comment read: "Must be an expensive kiss!"

"I guess her appearance fee is not cheap. Just like celebrities, all are paid for their appearance in events," responded Ben's Social Club.

"Shame on him," another comment read.

"He's getting out of hand," a netizen commented.

Some took offence to the fact that Wang Lei was married and yet flirting with Rola.

"That's a married man right there, disgusting," a netizen commented.

Wrote another: "Divorce coming soon."

Some even disparaged Rola for her job in the AV industry, with one comment reading: "Wang Lei likes other men's DNA on his face."

On the other hand, one person seemed to be a fan of Rola and not Wang Lei.

"He did her lips and soul dirty now, he belongs in eternal hell," the irate netizen wrote.

