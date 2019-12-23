My 2019 in AsiaOne: I asked Captain Marvel Brie Larson a damn good question

As the year draws to a close, it's always a time for reflection and introspection.

I used to do it quite often in the past because I wanted to sound insightful and thoughtful. Like I was the Ghost of Christmas Past with pearls of wisdom to share, when in fact, I've come to realise that even in adulthood, we're all just a bunch of kids running around the playground.

Now, I only do it for work.

I'm not one to take compliments easily. I get nervous, my mind goes blank, I feel flushed, and I think I'm going to hurl. Yes, I get awkward when someone praises me for something.

But as a few close friends and even my sister have said to me, I have much to be proud of because I have become what I wanted to be when I decided to join the media industry — an entertainment reporter.

Sounds simple, eh? Yet, my journey here was anything but, and that's a story for another time.

My crowning glory is a little more personal and it actually happened pretty early in my journey with AsiaOne. I was very excited to be assigned the Captain Marvel press conference. This was my only shot at writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that I grew up with and I wasn't about to blow it.

Not to mention the thought of seeing Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) and Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson. It was so precious, so sacred, and people might hate me for making this comparison, but it felt like my bar mitzvah as an entertainment reporter.