'My 20s were like an incomplete flower': Apink share hopes for their 30s ahead of Singapore concert

For many of us, our 20s marked our first step into adulthood where we grew and sometimes struggled through new experiences.

Apink member Namjoo, who made her K-pop debut at 16 and is turning 30 this April, likened her experience to a blooming flower.

"I feel like my 20s were always like an incomplete flower. On the outside, it was refreshing, beautiful and vibrant, but on the inside, it was fragile, still a flower that hadn't fully bloomed yet," she told AsiaOne in a recent interview.

"In my 30s, I'm walking the path of becoming a complete adult after passing through the uncertainties of my 20s, and I hope to be someone who can give even a little hope and light to younger ones who are feeling uncertain."

She was speaking to us, together with the rest of Apink members, ahead of their Singapore concert on Feb 20.

Though the K-pop girl group has lost two singers - Yookyung who left in 2013 to focus on her studies and Naeun who left in 2022 to focus on her acting career - the remaining members Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung still reunite for comebacks, concerts and performances.

Their last music release was the 2024 single Wait Me There, and they recently held a group concert in Seoul in December 2024.

Hayoung, 28, said they were grateful for their fans who attended it: "I believe the warmth of this concert will stay in our hearts and become an unforgettable memory for life. We also tried to show new stages that we hadn't done before for our fans.

"We didn't want to show the same performance to the fans who have been with us at every concert, but for those who were seeing us for the first time, we tried to mix familiar songs with unfamiliar ones."

It has been nine years since the group performed in Singapore and Hayoung felt apologetic about taking such a long time to come back.

"I can't believe it's already been nine years! We've remained the same, but I feel sorry that for our fans, those nine years probably felt like 90 years, haha. Whenever we come to Singapore, we're always warmly welcomed by the fans, and it stays in my memory. I want to apologise for coming so late," she said.

Hayoung promised to show Singapore fans "even better stages" and hoped the upcoming concert will create "new and wonderful memories".

She continued: "Over the past nine years, we've released a lot of new songs and grown, so I'd be grateful if our fans could look at us with proud and appreciative hearts!"

When asked what they remember from their previous times in Singapore, 31-year-old Bomi recalled: "One of my close friends used to live in Singapore. So when I went to Singapore to perform, I took a taxi with them and had a short little trip. The food was delicious and I have fond memories of having a great time!"

Apink has been around for a long time, with 2025 marking their 14th year together. Bomi attributed this to their fans and Eunji admitted there were challenges along the way.

"As an idol, there were many tough moments, but I believe they were just the kinds of struggles and pain that anyone going through their youth for the first time would experience. I was able to overcome those moments well, being with the people I love," shared the 31-year-old singer-actress.

Eldest member Chorong, who turns 34 next month, added there were times when she experienced burnout or loneliness but tried "not to dwell on it too much".

"I tend to open up to the members and talk about it. Just doing that makes my heart feel a lot lighter. And lately, I've been healing through my pets," she added.

After travelling together for concert tours and performances over the years, Chorong said they've come to understand each other more.

"I think by now, I've learned what makes each member feel uncomfortable, what might hurt their feelings, or what they really like… But still, there's so much more to learn, and I want to keep learning about them!" she said.

We wanted to know how the group dynamic is currently like, and the members told us more about their personalities.

"All five members of Apink have different types of humour, so I think each fan connects with different members based on their sense of humour," said Hayoung, adding she gets along "so well" with Bomi and Eunji when it comes to that.

"Just being with the 93-line unnies (elder sisters Bomi and Eunji born in 1993) makes me laugh without even doing anything, and I can't help but smile. Even though they're older than me, they're like little puppies - so cute that I just can't stop laughing! Haha."

As Apink prepares for their Pink New Year concert to be held on Feb 20 at Arena @ Expo Hall 7 in Singapore, we asked what makes them happy now.

Namjoo replied: "My greatest happiness right now is the time I spend with my fans, members, and staff. Truly. These moments are so precious, and every second is filled with happiness that I don't want to miss."

Tickets to Apink's concert, presented by Viu Scream Dates, are available on Bookmyshow.com.

