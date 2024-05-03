'My appearance is quite awkward': Annie Yi explains why she doesn't act anymore

Taiwanese singer-actress Annie Yi was recently doing a livestream when she was asked why she doesn't act anymore.

The 56-year-old, who last appeared in the self-directed romance film The Queens in 2015, responded that it was because of two main reasons.

"Because I don't feel like acting anymore. It's not because I don't like acting, it's just that I can't get any good roles because of my age. My appearance is also quite awkward. I can't pull off as someone's grandmother even though my age is appropriate for it," she shared.

Annie debuted as a singer in showbiz in 1986 at the age of 18 and ventured into acting on television and films over the years. She married Taiwanese singer-host Harlem Yu in 2000 and divorced in 2009. They share a son, Harrison, 21, together.

She married Chinese actor Qin Hao, who is 10 years her junior, in 2015, and gave birth to their daughter Cindy the following year.

She shared that another reason for her to stop acting is because of Cindy, adding that Qin Hao is often away for work.

"If I am also not home for long periods of time, then what would happen to our daughter? I don't want her to face the same situation that I did," Annie said.

"When I was young, my mother was very busy. She clearly loves us very much, but when I grew up, I was always very distant from her.

Netizens agreed that she looks very youthful for her age and expressed their support for her future plans.

One netizen wrote: "She can also consider hosting or doing a talk show. I quite like her interviews because I feel that she is someone very eloquent, knowledgeable and can have deep conversations."

"Happiness is to do what you like, no matter what role you play, you can shine! All the best to you Annie, looking forward to your new work!" another netizen expressed.

