My Chemical Romance breaks silence on drummer Bob Bryar's death

My Chemical Romance have broken their silence as they grieve former drummer Bob Bryar.

The musician was found dead at his home in Tennessee on Nov 27, aged 44, after last being seen on Nov 4, a report from TMZ confirmed.

The stickman's cause of death remains unknown, but it's not being treated as suspicious.

Now, the emo rock group — comprising Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way — has asked for fans "patience and understanding" as they navigate the shock passing of their ex-bandmate.

In a statement shared with various outlets, their spokesperson said: "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing."

Bob took to social media on Nov 5 to heap praise on new Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong.

The 38-year-old singer replaced Chester Bennington — who died in July 2017, aged 41 — as the rock band's lead vocalist earlier this year, and he took to X to lavish praise on her.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Emily Armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making Chester proud. She was the perfect choice. And she had to deal with the initial hate. That s*** is hard. Trust me. Word up. (sic)"

Bob replaced Matt Pelissier as the drummer in My Chemical Romance, after the band released Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge in 2004.

He toured with the band for many years, before his sudden and unexplained exit from the group in 2010.

The band released a statement at the time, acknowledging that it was a "painful decision" and that it was "not taken lightly".

The Welcome to the Black Parade rockers said: "As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways. This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly.

"We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours and expect you all to do the same."

The drummer acted as the sound engineer for several groups over the years. However, Bob announced his retirement from the music industry in 2014.

