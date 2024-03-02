'My debut fiction novel will be captivating': 50 Cent to release new novel

50 Cent is set to release a novel.

The 48-year-old rap star — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — will release The Accomplice, the first in a two-book deal, in September.

The award-winning rapper said in a statement obtained by People: "I want to bring a big heist story to the page. My debut fiction novel and its follow-up series will be captivating."

50 is set to release his new books through Amistad, which is an imprint of HarperCollins.

The Accomplice — which will be published on Sept 3 — centres on Nia Robinson, an FBI agent who works within the robbery division.

Henry Bass, the executive editor at Amistad, said: "The Accomplice is going to surprise readers in wonderful ways.

"It's everything you want in a page-turner: Vivid writing, complex, multi-dimensional characters, many plot twists, witty dialogue and Curtis' inimitable charm and authenticity."

Although he is best known as a rapper, 50 has already enjoyed significant success in the literary world.

In 2020, for example, 50 released Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, a non-fiction book that explored his transition from the music business to the television industry.

In the book, 50 acknowledged that hip-hop music has changed and that he needed to explore other opportunities in order to maximise his earning potential.

The New York-born star — who is one of the best-selling rap artists of all time — wrote: "Hip Hop had moved on. It was imperative that I diversified if I wanted to keep growing financially and professionally."

50 initially struggled to accept the changing landscape — but he also "understood" the new reality.

He admitted: "It wasn't an easy conclusion to come to, but I understood it."

