'My life's work has been about entrepreneurship', says actress Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is currently focused on entrepreneurship - rather than her acting career.

The 51-year-old star has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring in a host of big-budget movies and TV shows, but Eva admits that she's currently focused on other interests.

She told Extra: "My life's work has been about entrepreneurship, especially with women and Latinas in my foundation."

Eva also loves inspiring her son, Santi, by achieving success in front and behind the camera.

The actress shared: "Like every day, like, 'Why did I have to leave at 5 am and come home at 6?' I said, you know, 'Mummy's pursuing her dream.' Once I said that, he got it. He just goes, 'Oh, are you going to your dream today?'"

Eva is embarking on a new culinary adventure with Searching for France, the latest in her series of CNN food shows. And the movie star - who describes herself as a "Francophile" - relishes the challenge of making TV shows.

She said: "It's so fun because I just get to eat and drink my way through countries. I did it through Mexico. I did it through Spain and now I got to do through France because I'm a Francophile through and through and I speak French, so I convinced CNN to please let me do France, and they said yes."

Meanwhile, Eva previously claimed that the women in her life have played a huge role in her achievements.

The film star told People: "So many people have guided me in my life. I have nine aunts, three sisters and 18 female cousins. I was surrounded by smart, independent and successful women."

The actress has always had clear career ambitions, and she never doubted that she'd become a success.

She said: "I didn't have to look far to see the woman I wanted to be. I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be like my sisters. I'm going to be like my mum'.

"That instilled in me this idea that I always knew I would be successful. I didn't know what I was going to do - whether I would be a dentist or a lawyer - but I knew I'd be successful. And that came from the community around me."

Eva now hopes to support women who share some of her own ambitions.

She said: "Being an entrepreneur is one of the hardest, most daring things you can do. Every entrepreneur reaches moments where they wish they had someone who truly understands the weight of what they're building."

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