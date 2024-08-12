'My lil milestone': Carrie Wong rolls pineapple into her new penthouse

Local actress Carrie Wong is now a homeowner.

The 30-year-old revealed her new home in an Instagram post yesterday (Aug 11) with the caption: "My lil milestone".

In one of the photos posted, Carrie is seen standing at the balcony, which overlooks lush greenery and blocks of flats ahead. She also posted photos of the high-floor apartment, which has a high ceiling and a staircase leading to a second floor.

There was a reel of her rolling a pineapple into the living room.

In Chinese customs, rolling a pineapple into a new home symbolises prosperity, as the Hokkien pronunciation of pineapple is a homophone for a term translating to "prosperity come".

It is also believed that to attract more wealth, the homeowner should carry auspicious items when they first enter the flat, such as fresh fruits, including apples, oranges and peaches, which symbolises safety, prosperity and good health respectively.

Seems like Carrie also followed these customs, as she posted photos of an apple, orange, peach, huat kueh (Chinese steamed cake used as an offering) and a red bucket placed on the floor.

Her post was well-received among local actors and fans, who congratulated her in the comments section.

Romeo Tan, 39, wrote: "Throw until so fierce! Congrats!

"Wah, that strength throwing the ong lai, this one huat damn gao," Jernelle Oh, 30, commented.

