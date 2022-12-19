'My new identity and life journey': Apple Hong attends Singapore citizenship ceremony

This 'Apple' may not have grown in Singapore, but it's now Singaporean all the same.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Dec 18), Apple Hong shared photographs and videos of her citizenship ceremony, the final step in becoming officially Singaporean.

Said the 44-year-old Malaysia-born actress: "18th December 2022, a special day to remember and mark my new identity and life journey."

The ceremony, organised by Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC, was attended by Member of Parliament Joan Pereira, who presented Apple her certificate.

Apple also took a short video of the event to give a glimpse of what her experience was like that day.

In her video, a large buffet table can be seen, decorated with a sizeable statue of the iconic Merlion.

Additionally, there were stalls for popular local snacks putu mayam and muah chee.

And many local artistes such as Zheng Geping, Lee Teng and Cynthia Koh also commented on the post to congratulate Apple on her citizenship status.

"My fellow Singaporean!" Michelle Chong also said in the comments.

Apple has been a familiar face in local showbiz since the early 2000s, appearing in popular shows such as Portrait of Home and The Little Nyonya.

In July this year, she shared on Instagram when she first received her pink identity card.

She stated on her post then: "It all began in 2000. With God's intervention, I travelled from Malaysia to Singapore for work. I experienced and learned about life, made close friends, got married and built a home…

"I've experienced a lot and finally received my pink card in 2022, taking root on this little red dot."

ALSO READ: Apple Hong gets pink IC, Kim Tae-ri loses Tiffany & Co ring in press conference, K-pop idols Chae-yeon and Eun-bi in Singapore

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.