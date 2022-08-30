'My original personality got blurred': Romeo Tan affected by drama roles after years of acting, wants to see the world

He might be unsure of how his character was like before he entered showbiz but this actor knows what his path forward will be.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, Romeo Tan revealed that his personality has been inversely affected by the roles he's played so far.

When asked which of his drama roles he feels the most similar to, the 37-year-old actor said: "I've asked myself this question before but I can't figure out which drama till now, because I feel similar to many of them.

"After acting for so many years, every time I act in a show, it is in fact my drama roles that affect me. I may become more like certain characters and my original personality got blurred."

Romeo assured that he is healthy, adding: "At least I've not been affected by any bad or negative things from the roles I've played."

He has acted in multiple dramas over the years beginning with Portrait of Home in 2005 to an upcoming role in Love In A Pot as a hunky masterchef who owns a private restaurant.

During the interview, the Mediacorp actor also said that he wants to try other roles apart from the usual ones like a boy-next-door or Prince Charming.

He expressed interest towards what he considered to be more elite roles, such as characters in the armed forces, air force and navy.

"I could also take on a role as a lunatic, someone with split personalities or act in movies with horror or bizarre themes — I'd love to try that," Romeo said.

Aside from that, he also wishes to study acting in China because he's particularly taken with the Chinese acting styles

"I hope to go out and see the world, learning what is taught outside — if time permits, of course. I've gone abroad to act before and I've learned different things from the experiences.

"Instead of short courses, I yearn to one day be able to go overseas and study for a good length of time."

