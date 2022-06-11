'My sickness is getting worse': Justin Bieber reveals half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber is stricken with facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer, 28, revealed how the condition had ravaged his expressions in an Instagram video posted on June 10 - days after he axed upcoming dates on his Justice World Tour due to what he called a non-Covid linked illness.

Wearing a green hat in a three-minute clip, Bieber told his 539.2 million social media fans: "Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on.

"Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

"My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

Pointing to the left side of his face and showing how he his wouldn't blink and he couldn't smile, he added: "So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.

"I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down and I hope you guys understand.

"I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do."

He titled the video 'Important please watch. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers.'

Bieber announced on Tuesday he was postponing the following "few shows" of his 130-date Justice World Tour due to a "non-Covid related illness".

If antiviral treatment is given within 72 hours of developing symptoms of the paralysis, around 70 per cent of sufferers will have a virtually full recovery within weeks.

Bieber signed off his video by saying: "I love you guys. Thank you for being patient for me and I am going to get better. I'm doing all of these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal.

"It's just time, we don't know how much time it will be, but it's going to be okay. I hope and I trust god and I trust that this is all for a reason.

"I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime I'm going to rest and I love you guys. Peace."

It comes after the singer's wife Hailey, 25, was hospitalised in March for a small blood clot in her brain which gave her stroke-like symptoms.

Sources told People at the time Bieber was "probably more traumatised than even she is".

Doctors feared her symptoms were linked to Covid as Bieber had been diagnosed with the virus earlier in March, but no conclusive evidence could be reached about their worries.