'My voice just isn't there': Zayn Malik forced to cancel Newcastle concert

Zayn Malik was forced to cancel a show on Tuesday (Dec 3) night, telling fans: "My voice just isn't there."

The 31-year-old singer took to social media on Tuesday to inform supporters he wouldn't be able to perform his Stairway To The Sky tour gig that evening, and insisted he was "truly sorry" to let fans down at "such short notice".

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "I'm so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show.

"I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice... I held onto hope until the very last moment. (sic)"

Zayn spent the evening resting his voice, and he is hoping to be able to perform at the O2 Apollo Manchester on Wednesday night.

He added: "I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow.

"My deepest apologies Newcastle. Love you all xx."

In October, the former One Direction star postponed the US leg of his tour following the tragic death of his bandmate Liam Payne, who died aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Zayn wrote on X at the time: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway To The Sky Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January, and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding. (sic)"

Last month, Zayn's tour got underway at the O2 Academy in Leeds, and he paid tribute to Liam in his first gig following the star's death.

A large blue screen behind Zayn read: "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro"

