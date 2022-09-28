Myolie Wu: I really didn't have time to make friends happily in TVB

All work and no play made Myolie Wu scary — according to her close friend, Hong Kong actress Sharon Chan.

On the latest episode of Sharon's talk show Chi Chat released yesterday (Sept 26) on YouTube, the two veteran actresses got together for an open chat where they revealed their first impressions of each other.

Sharon, 43, confessed that she found Myolie scary when they filmed the 2004 TVB series Dream of Colours. At that time, Myolie had already starred in Triumph in the Skies and was rather famous.

Though Myolie was in disbelief, Sharon pointed out that there's an air about her when she gets serious.

Myolie, 42, laughed and said that back then, she often thought about when she could sleep and eat.

She explained: "Perhaps everyone already knows, but our schedule in that era was really scary. I would drive to the office and be in the car park checking my watch and I'd be like, 'I can't. I better sleep in the car for an extra five minutes before I go for makeup.'

"So I think my disposition was more of 'being tired'."

Myolie also revealed that her mood was more solemn during those days in TVB. She added: "I really didn't have time to make friends happily. It was really tiring."

But filming Dream of Colours brought Sharon and Myolie closer and they even had a wild time celebrating Sharon's birthday after the show wrapped.

She recalled: "Every year when I organise my birthday party, I always like to have a dress code and plan a lot of things. But she (Myolie) was even wilder. That day, I said I wanted to play dress-up... She was so serious and professional... she dressed up in a dinosaur suit. It was huge."

According to Sharon, they walked along the streets of Causeway Bay and Myolie thought that no one would recognise them.

The latter said: "Actually back then, we rarely had opportunities to go out and have fun. Once we have an opportunity to do it, we'll just go for it."

bryanlim@asiaone.com