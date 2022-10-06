Mystery solved! Velma officially a lesbian in new Scooby-Doo Halloween film

Velma Dinkley is officially a lesbian!

The delightfully nerdy brainiac of the Mystery Gang 'lesbian panicked' in the latest Scooby-Doo animated film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo.

In a recently-released clip from the Halloween special, Velma (Kate Micucci) finds herself face-to-face with famous costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco). Coco is responsible for a number of the villains the gang has unmasked.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

During their first meet, Velma's brain immediately points out things she likes about Coco, such as her 'incredibly glasses!', 'amazing turtleneck!', 'loves animals!' and that she's 'obviously brilliant!'. Velma then starts blushing.

In a separate clip, Velma gets flustered when Coco gently touches her shoulder.

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

It's no secret that fans had their suspicions about Velma's sexuality for a long time. Filmmaker James Gunn who wrote the cult-favourite live-action films reportedly tried to make Velma's sexual orientation canon but the creators didn't allow it.

"In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script, but the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)," said Gunn.

ALSO READ: In the passenger seat: Clarence Tan, owner of Singapore's Mystery Machine

During Pride 2020, supervising producer for Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated series Tony Cervone took to Instagram to also address the character's sexual orientation.

The caption reads, "I've said this before, but Velma in 'Mystery Incorporated' is not bi. She's gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don't think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention."

Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! is available digitally on Oct 4, and will premiere on Cartoon Network on Oct 14.