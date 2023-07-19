Nadine Lee from Single's Inferno 2 visits local sights, has 'best 2 days in Singapore'

It's been seven months since Single's Inferno 2 ended, but one contestant has kept busy since her appearance on the show.

Nadine Lee has been enjoying a series of international media engagements that have taken her from the UK to Singapore this summer, right after graduating from Harvard with a pre-med degree.

The 23-year-old Korean-American visited our island for the first time last week to attend a makeup launch party on July 12.

Nadine shared her trip highlights on Instagram yesterday (July 18), writing that she had experienced the "best two days in Singapore".

In the series of photos and videos, Nadine showed some behind-the-scenes moments from the event itself, including being announced alongside local actress Fiona Xie, 41.

She also shared some of the sights she had visited with her friends and entourage.

Nadine and her companions took a photo under an arch of greenery and flowers, which appeared to be at Gardens by the Bay.

They also visited Newton Food Centre, another tourist attraction for those looking to try a variety of local dishes.

Among the food that could be seen were sambal stingray, oyster omelette, prata and satay. Their drink of choice was our local Tiger beer.

While Nadine was only in Singapore for a short time, her appearance at the event saw her rubbing shoulders with some familiar faces in local showbiz.

Alongside Fiona, other celebs she hung out with that night included radio DJ-host Sonia Chew, and actresses Hayley and Jayley Woo.

"Highlight of the night," Jayley posted on her Instagram Story about snagging a photo with Nadine.

