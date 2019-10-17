Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

Malaysian YouTuber and musician Namewee has some 'dating advice' that's ruffling feathers on this side of the Causeway: don't bring Singaporean girls to Taipei.

In a video uploaded on Oct 12, Namewee, also known as Wee Meng Chee, details his 'trials and tribulations' showing Singaporean singer Boon Hui Lu around Taipei and swears off Singaporean girls.

His first grouse is that Singaporean girls are apparently "all very fierce" in contrast to soft-spoken Taiwanese girls.

He also points out that Singaporeans complain too much.

"Horn too loud, complain. On MRT sit not straight also complain. Weather hot, complain."

In a nutshell, Singaporeans are "full of complaints lah."

As proof, Namewee cites Hui Lu's tepid attitude despite his meticulously planned itinerary. She wouldn't eat the food that he had ordered, didn't want to shop and didn't even want to take any pictures.

Photo: YouTube/Namewee

He concludes his side of the story by saying, "Singaporean girls are all so headache, no wonder Singaporean guys all go marry siambu (Thai girls)."

The twist? The video is actually an ad for Taipei City Government's Undiscovered Taipei tourism campaign, so the storyline is (probably) dramatised.

In fact, after being dropped off at her hotel, Hui Lu goes on to reveal the problem — Namewee himself.

Putting him on blast, she describes him as "sibeh weird" and said that all she wanted was some time to herself to explore the city. Instead, she was forced to endure his dangerous driving and terrible photography skills.

Photo: YouTube/Namewee

Despite its satirical nature, the video has elicited mixed reactions.

Some were upset and felt that there was no need to drag Singaporean women into promoting Taipei.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

On the other hand, his video struck a chord with some men.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

The polarised response to Namewee's video isn't surprising given his history of irreverent and unapologetic videos.

The Johor-born 36-year-old was jailed five days in 2016 for the song Oh My God! which Malaysian authorities said was "insulting Islam".

ALSO READ: Controversial Namewee returns with pig-themed Chinese New Year video

The video, which was taken down, poked fun at various religious icons, including Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ.

But Namewee isn't all comedy and no substance — his music also tackles important social issues.

After his stint in jail, where he befriended foreign workers who were also thrown in the lockup, Namewee went on to release the song Mingalaba, a social commentary on the plight of illegal foreign workers in Malaysia.

Like him or hate him, Namewee is making no apologies.

He previously told the South China Morning Post, "My haters always criticise me for making a big deal out of sensitive issues, but I wouldn't be able to write music if I didn't draw inspiration from real life."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com