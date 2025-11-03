Namewee charged with drug offences in case involving death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh

Malaysian police confirmed today (Nov 3) that rapper Namewee has been charged with drug use and possession.

According to The Malay Mail, Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was arrested at a hotel on Oct 22 where officers found nine pills suspected to be ecstasy.

The 42-year-old was remanded for two days and tested positive for four drug components - amphetamines, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC. He was charged in court on Oct 24 for drug use and possession.

The possession charge carries a penalty of up to five years in jail and a maximum of nine strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The drug use charge provides for a maximum two-year jail term or a fine of up to RM5,000 (S$1,500).

Namewee pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on bail of RM4,000 for each charge.

The case is set for mention on Dec 18.

On Oct 22, Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, also known as "Nurse Goddess" Hsieh Yu-hsin, was found dead in the bathtub of a Malaysia hotel room. She was in the country to work on a video project with Namewee. The 31-year-old's cause of death was a heart attack, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Media reports said Iris had allegedly gone for a shower alone and when she did not come out after half an hour, Namewee went to check on her.

Her body was reportedly found in a bathtub without any water inside or on the floor.

Yesterday, Namewee took to social media to release a short statement denying his involvement in Iris' death and the drug charges.

He wrote: "I'm frustrated to see yet another sensationalised news story. I've received many messages of concern, so I'll address everyone here in one go.

"I didn't take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I've been drinking more recently. Believe it if you will, or don't - the police report will reveal the truth in two or three months.

"My previous silence was due to the ongoing investigation, which prohibited us from disclosing any details. In recent days, we've been threatened with blackmail. If you wish to continue this game, we'll gladly play along."

Namewee remarked that he and his team deeply regret Iris' sudden death, wishing that she rests in peace. He also claimed that the ambulance was late for almost an hour.

