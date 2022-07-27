Namor isn't from Atlantis in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As we’ve speculated, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut another comic book character, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.

In the trailer released for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, fans got a sneak peek into the intense battles they can expect, the troubles that have befallen Wakanda, as well as a good look at Atlantis, the undersea nation that Namor rules.

Except, it’s not going to be called Atlantis anymore. Marvel Studios is renaming Atlantis to Talocan, inspired from Aztec mythology.

Wakanda Forever composer Ludwig Goransson revealed the new location name in a press release for the album.

“During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film,” wrote Goransson.

“Using Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda.”

Thankfully, Atlantis is the only thing that’s changed so far as Namor looks shockingly comic-accurate. As Marvel Comics fans know, Namor is frequently shown wearing green swim briefs with a gold belt and has winged ankles – an important part of his physiology.

While some appearances in the trailer makes it a little hard to differentiate the wings from a pair of armoured sandals that the anti-hero wears, the brief birth scene in the trailer seems to confirm that the King was indeed born with winged feet.

Namor’s debut has been long anticipated. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron even considered including him in the movie’s long list of cameos.

This is especially since Namor is an original member of the Illuminati. However, according to Waldron, the character didn’t make it in the Sam Raimi movie because “Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU”.

Fans can finally see Namor and Talocan in its full glory when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on Nov 11.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.