Naomi Campbell: Being single doesn't make me lonely

Naomi Campbell insists being single doesn't mean she's "lonely".

The 49-year-old supermodel is currently single after seemingly enjoying a short romance with Liam Payne, and has said that she finds dating hard because of the industry she's in, but isn't interested in looking for love right now.

She said: "For me, privacy is important to know each other, and I always worry that my job will not allow that, but I have ways. I was taught that by [former flame] Robert De Niro.

"Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. I don't have time to be bored, and I don't have time to be lonely."

Despite not looking for a partner, Naomi does dream of having a family one day, although she's content with the "chosen family" she has found in the form of the young models she chooses to mentor.

She added: "I'll see what the universe brings me. For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a 'chosen family'."