Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at 53

Naomi Campbell is a mum-of-two.

The 53-year-old supermodel, who had a daughter in May 2021, revealed on Thursday (June 29) she had quietly welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

She captioned an image of the newborn being cradled: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God, blessed! Welcome, Babyboy."

Naomi added that it's "never too late to become a mother".

It's unclear whether she gave birth, used a surrogate or adopted her son.

Among her famous friends who congratulated her on her new arrival were Donatella Versace, 68, who commented on the image: "Congratulations Omi!!."

Claudia Schiffer, 52, and Annabella Sciorra, 63, also sent their well-wishes.

Naomi said online when she announced she was mum to a girl: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

A source exclusively told Page Six at the time that Campbell wanted to be a mother for a "long time".

The insider said: "She is the godmother to many friends and family's kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family."

Naomi told the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 she thought "about having children all the time".

The model has yet to state whether she gave birth to or used a surrogate for her daughter, but did reveal last year the child wasn't adopted.

She told British Vogue: "She's my child."

Naomi still has not publicly revealed the name of her daughter and usually keeps her out of the spotlight.

She did post a rare photo holding the toddler while celebrating New Year's Eve in January.

