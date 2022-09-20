Nat Ho moves to South Korea to further music career after '2-year curse' in Taiwan and the US

Local singer-actor Nat Ho dropped a new song titled Fourth Dimension last Friday (Sept 16), putting his thoughts of "being stuck in a limbo" into music.

In an Instagram post promoting his new song, a collaboration with fellow Singapore singer Juni Goh from MICappella, Nat wrote: "Being stuck in limbo can be scary. Everything is on repeat mode which can become exhausting, but once you let go of control, eventually there is acceptance."

This comes following the 38-year-old's move to South Korea in August, trying to break what he deems to be his "two-year curse" when it comes to living overseas.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao recently, he said: "My life overseas seems to have a 'two-year curse'. If I can break the curse this time, I can stay in South Korea a little longer."

Back in 2013, he moved to Taiwan to pursue his music career and subsequently to the US to study music production in 2020, but neither managed to pan out long-term.

Despite his optimism, Nat's time in South Korea hasn't been smooth-sailing.

Initially renting a temporary place for 12 days, he aimed to find an apartment to rent long-term within that time frame, which he deemed in an Instagram video to have had been "too ambitious".

He also enrolled in a Korean language course at Yonsei University in Seoul but was one of only two students who did not have a basic grasp of the language. The teacher even asked him to find a cram school on his fourth day of lessons.

At 38, Nat is also the oldest student in his class but he takes it in stride.

"I was also the oldest student in Los Angeles," he said. "I think the secret to staying young is being willing to continue learning no matter how old you are, to explore and experience things."

New single aside, most of the work Nat has been doing since last year has been as a songwriter.

He said: "When Super Junior was preparing for a new album, their publishing company asked me if I wanted to contribute. I handed in three songs but none of them were selected. But there must always be a beginning and I take every opportunity to contribute as a test.

"I wrote 20 songs last year and two were selected and have not been released yet. One is for a girl group and the other for an OST (original soundtrack)."

Both songs have English lyrics, though Nat hopes to write in Korean in the future to increase his opportunities.

