Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays fan-favourite Sabine Wren in live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series

Natasha Liu Bordizzo will join Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series as Sabine Wren.

Bordizzo, best known for her roles in Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and The Society, will be playing opposite Rosario Dawson as the titular character, Ahsoka Tano.

Sabine Wren first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels, an animated series that bridges the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Wren is a Mandalorian warrior, explosives expert and graffiti artist. The character was voiced by Tiya Sircar in the animated series.

It is unclear what her role in Ahsoka might be, but Star Wars fans know that the two have spent a significant amount of time together. After the fall of the Empire, Wren and Tano struck out in search of their missing friend Ezra Bridger in hopes of bringing him home.

The search for Bridger could possibly be the focus, or one of the focuses, in Ahsoka that would connect both characters together. Should that not be the case, Wren could simply appear in the series as the Jedi’s old friend.

Ahsoka was announced in December 2020. Dawson will reprise her role as the Togruta Jedi, a beloved fan-favourite character whose live-action debut came in season two of The Mandalorian. Although not much about the plot has been revealed, Ahsoka will connect to yet another Star Wars show, Rangers of the New Republic, and will take place after the events of Rebels.

Ahsoka is one of several live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney+. Along with the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, the streamer is also currently working on Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.