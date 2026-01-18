Nathan Hartono ties the knot with Liz Sergeant Tan

Ladies, Nathan Hartono is officially off the market.

The 34-year-old homegrown singer-songwriter announced his marriage to theatre actress Liz Sergeant Tan, 32, in a series of Instagram stories on Saturday (Jan 17).

In one photo, the couple is seen posing with six people. Calling them his "support crew", Nathan thanked them for helping with their big day.

"I am beyond lucky. More updates in the coming days, I'm damn tired," he wrote.

Another photo shows Nathan and four groomsmen decked out in schoolgirl outfits — complete with pigtails and short skirts — striking raunchy poses with the bride Liz.

In a video titled "You think you know me", the groom is seen entering the wedding venue with his hands raised while guests cheer him on. After standing on a chair and jumping around with a few friends, he points to the door to welcome Liz as she walks down the aisle.

One of Liz's Instagram stories shows the couple registering their marriage in an open-air reception area filled with plants. She flashes her ring as the newlyweds hold up their marriage certificate.

Guests who attended the wedding include local singer and actress Joanna Dong, local actor and comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie, and Kiss92 FM radio DJ Joshua Simon.

Nathan first announced his engagement to Liz in an Instagram post on Dec 14, 2025.

In the proposal video, Nathan is seen getting down on one knee during the couple's picnic with their two cats.

"We interrupt your regularly scheduled doom scrolling for a special announcement: We're (finally) engaged! Also, I guess this is a hard launch as well," he wrote, with hard launch being a term used to describe making a relationship public.

The couple had been dating for six years.

