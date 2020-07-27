National Day: Catch TV classics like Mystery, The Unbeatables, Growing Up, Under One Roof plus 100 local shows on Netflix

A portion of Singaporeans who grew up in the 1980s have an irrational morbid fear of butterflies thanks to one story in the classic Channel 8 drama series Mystery 1, aka Mi Li Ye 1.

In the short story, 14-year-old girl Xiao Die and her father are attacked by a swarm of butterflies in Africa, causing them to suffer accelerated ageing. He dies overnight while Xiao Die, who was stung once, ages four years instantaneously.

It's supposed to be an ill-fated love story between the leads — played by then-idols Madeline Chu and Wang Yuqing — but it unknowingly traumatised a generation of young Singapore kids instead.

Well, consider this advanced notice: keep the kids away when Mystery 1 starts streaming on Netflix. To celebrate National Day, 106 Singapore-made TV series and movies will be released in August to October.

This includes retro hits such as Channel 5 series Growing Up Seasons 1 to 3, as well as highlights from Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, Under One Roof, and The Noose. Channel 8 series Mystery 1 and its sequel, The Unbeatables I and its two sequels, Hainan Kopi Tales, and Tofu Street are arriving on the platform, too.

Not to forget homegrown movies like Homerun, Liang Po Po The Movie, Sayang Disayang, and Gurushetram — 24 Hours Of Anger.

Here's the full list and their release dates:

August 1

Ah Boys to Men II, Bring Back The Dead, Singapore Dreaming, Old Cow Vs Tender Grass, King of Mahjong, Where Got Ghost, Meeting The Giant, Just Follow Law, Love Cuts, Love Matters, The Maid, It's A Great Great World, Perfect Rivals, The Best Bet, I Not Stupid Too, Dance Dance Dragon, The Wedding Diary, Ghost Child, The Ghost Must Be Crazy, Homerun, I Not Stupid, 12 Lotus, I Do I Do, Rubbers, The Leap Years, Forever, Ilo Ilo, Already Famous, Wanton Mee, Banting, 12 Storeys, Kallang Roar the Movie, 3 Peas in a Pod, Be With Me, Sayang Disayang, 881, Kidnapper, Gone Shopping

August 8

Sandcastle, My Magic, Mee Pok Man, Money No Enough, Money No Enough Too, Gurushetram - 24 Hours Of Anger, The Teenage Textbook Movie, Wok of Life, The Tree, Liang Po Po The Movie, In The Room, Two Boys And A Mermaid, Taxi Taxi, Ah Long Pte Ltd, 18 Grams Of Love, The Songs That We Sang, Tatsumi, The Truth About Jane and Sam, Growing Up, The Price of Peace, Bunga Tanjong, Teochew family, The Wedding Game, Vijayanthi, The Matchmaker's Match (Telemovie), Best of Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd

August 15

To Madam With Love, Santa The Happy Ghost, Best of Don't Worry Be Happy, Somewhere In Time, Spirit On Wheels

August 30

The Unbeatables I, The Unbeatables II, Unbeatables III, Best of Under One Roof, The Best of The Noose, Growing Up Season 2, Growing Up Season 3

September 15

Vettai S1, Vettai S2, Vettai S3, Best of Right Frequency, Immortal Love, Just In Singapore, Mystery I, Mystery II, Hainan Kopi Tales, Metamorphosis, Morning Express I, Morning Express II

September 30

Aduh Bibikku Sr 1, Aduh Bibikku Sr 2, Return of the Condor Heroes, The Champion, Stepping Out

October 15

The Legendary Swordsman, The New Adventures Of Wisely, The Oath, The Return of Royal Monk, The Guest People, The Royal Monk, The Golden Pillow

October 30

The Witty Advisor, Wild Orchids, Vive La Famile, Zero to Hero, Tofu Street, Beautiful Connection

