NCT Dream in Singapore: Why The Dream Show 4 is pulling me back to be a fan

My mum said to follow my dreams - and maybe that's why I spent my weekend at NCT Dream's The Dream Show 4 in Singapore.

In fact, two days were not enough for the charming South Korean pop boy band, who debuted in 2016, and I say this as a casual fan.

Holding the concerts on Oct 18 and 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the seven-piece band consisting of members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung gave Singapore fans a reason to fall deeper in love with them.

As a fan who started listening to them in 2019, I did hesitate to think if I would remember any songs - after all my interest in the group waned after 2021.

But all that uncertainty disappeared the moment the lights dimmed, even though I was going in blind, I knew I was definitely in for a ride.

Riding through the eras

Before I knew it, the speakers started blasting the intro for their latest single BTTF, which stands for Back To The Future.

While I was not familiar with the song, the catchy and repetitive chants going "yeah yeah woah" and "go dream" made it easy to follow along, and I felt as one with the ocean of neo-green lightsticks.

Remember when I said I was a fan six years ago? When Deja-vu and Ridin' hit back-to-back, I screamed like it was 2019 all over again.

If that wasn't enough, the next act was a real blast from the past. Donning blue basketball jerseys to sing old favourites We Young and Dunk Shot, this act reminded fans of their cute and youthful roots.

Making a segue into their more energetic concepts, the next act was a cowboy-themed one where the boys performed other fan favourites like Hot Sauce, 1,2,3 and My Page.

This act played out like a love letter to their Czennies, the name of their fandom, with the song lyrics expressing their never-ending love for them.

A levitating stage also emerged from the sub-stage, allowing fans from the upper levels to have an unblocked view of the boy band.

Now that we are reaching the half-way point of the concert, the boys turned up the heat, opening the next act with blindfolds and skin-tight black outfits.

Hitting the stage with songs like Best of Me and Stronger, the sensual choreography gave fans a tease of what a sexy concept would be like.

With another quick outfit change, this time to a full-white suit ensemble, we seem to have hit the homestretch of the concert.

My personal favourite part of the concert was when they did Trigger the Fever, a bonus track from their first mini album. And it was a huge fan favourite with the whole stadium getting up to join in the party. (NCT Dream if you are reading this, please do not ever remove this song from your set list ever again!)

All good things do eventually come to an end, and as colourful confetti rained down on the Singapore crowd, the boys launched into the song Heavenly, from their 2024 album Dreamscape, as the ending song for this version of The Dream Show.

Fan service galore

As an avid K-pop concertgoer, I know that the performance only makes half the experience, and fan service can be what makes or breaks it.

While I was seated too far away to be a lucky fan who completed a hand-heart with Haechan, I did not feel the distance when the boys greeted all the Singapore Czennies with their energetic talking segments.

At one point, the members ran all around the stage to greet fans in the standing pen and on level 2, closing the distance between us and making it worthwhile for everyone no matter where we were sat at.

China-born members Renjun and Chenle also took the initiative to speak in Mandarin for Singapore Czennies, which delighted many in the crowd.

Leader Mark also shared how he was reminded that this is NCT Dream's first time performing as a full band despite it being their third concert in Singapore. Previously, Chenle was absent from The Dream Show 2, while Renjun was on hiatus during The Dream Show 3.

The boys also showed their goofy side, bickering around and challenging each other to push-ups on stage. While they definitely were tired after that, I for one will never be tired of Jeno doing push-ups.

mark (again) jeno and jaemin are doing the pushups today 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fDktTdBJRD — 🐱 #TASTE (@802hyuck) October 19, 2025

And in a first, the boys ran off-stage during the encore to greet lucky fans at the standing pen barricade - taking selfies and high-fiving them as they go.

The fan service did not stop there; lucky fans who had supper at hotpot restaurant Haidilao at Marina Bay Sands even had their meals paid for by Haechan, Renjun and Jaemin who were dining there.

Previously, NCT's Xiaojun had also gone viral on X for treating fans to Haidilao during his own birthday party.

And just like Xiaojun, the boys held a long receipt as they walked out of the restaurant, with the fans had their hearts and bellies filled after a long weekend with NCT Dream.

Perhaps the charm of NCT Dream being the unit that's youthful and young brought me back to the past and forget about adulting in this weekend.

As I write this review, I catch myself humming along to their new songs and I am looking forward to their new comeback.

I guess, I can once again call myself a Singapore Czennie looking forward to The Dream Show 5, 10 and maybe 25.

