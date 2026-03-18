NCT's Mark shares part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, passes relay to Singapore cosplayer

Fans of K-pop boy group NCT have joked about Mark being Spider-Man for years and the running gag has come true, sort of.

British actor Tom Holland, who plays the role of the beloved superhero, announced yesterday (March 17) that the trailer for his upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in parts through a relay passed on by fans on Instagram.

The relay started with a fan from Peru, and down the line was Canadian pop idol Mark.

"I've loved Spider-Man since I was young and l've always felt he's the kind of hero who inspires people to make a positive difference in the world," the 26-year-old said in a video posted early this morning introducing the trailer.

At the end of the clip, he squatted and pulled on a Spider-Man mask.

The next slide in his post shows a two-second snippet of the trailer where the superhero is hit by a truck driven by The Punisher (played by Jon Bernthal).

Mark passed the relay on to Glen Liang, also known as the Lean Mean Spidey Machine, a Spider-Man cosplayer in Singapore.

Liang's introduction video shows him suited up as the superhero, cycling in a local neighbourhood and playing football with children.

"I love suiting up as Singapore's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, spreading joy to children through cycling and sports. You don't need superpowers to save lives!" he said.

"Spider-Man has always been a hero I relate to, an ordinary person using his powers for good."

The trailer snippet in Liang's post shows a character in a room and massive explosions in a building. Netizens speculated the former is American actress Sadie Sink's mysterious character, based on leaked set photos.

The trailer relay is still ongoing at press time, with the latest part uploaded by Indian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres July 31 this year.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com