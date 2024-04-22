Needing to pee, losing a shoe: 7 highlights from Star Awards 2024

A lot happened at Star Awards 2024 last night (April 21), from local celebrities having their chaotic moments to a K-pop idol making a comeback. Here are seven highlights for those who missed it.

Shinee's Onew makes his comeback in Singapore

What are the chances of seeing a veteran K-pop idol making his comeback in Singapore?

Shinee fans from all over the world tuned in to Star Awards 2024 last night for the K-pop boy band's leader Onew, who made his first public appearance after a 10-month hiatus.

The 34-year-old stunned the crowd at the Walk of Fame red carpet, and did some fan service before presenting the Most Popular Rising Stars awards at the ceremony.

He even performed two songs - You Are My Everything from his 2016 K-drama Descendants of the Sun and Your Scent from his first mini album in 2018.

One overseas fan watching the livestreams remarked: "Now the Star Awards jingle rings in my ears more than Ring Ding Dong (Shinee's hit song)."

Xixi Lim running from backstage to receive award

Comedian-actress Xixi Lim was hosting the backstage live interviews when she was announced as one of the winners for Top 10 Popular Female Artistes.

The 36-year-old made a hilarious dash to the main stage with her personal assistant in tow, holding up the hems of her long dress.

In an interview after the show, Xixi thanked her personal assistant for running with her to receive the award.

"I was panting when I went on stage. There was a timer in front of me and I wanted to thank all the relevant people but I was breathless," she recalled.

Backstage live emcee Yan Wei said Xixi didn't even realise she dropped her handphone on the way.

Zhu Houren trying to fix Kym Ng's off-shoulder dress

Was it a wardrobe malfunction? Zhu Houren probably thought so.

When Kym Ng got up to receive her Best Actress award, Houren was seen trying to fix the strap of her off-shoulder dress.

Mediacorp posted a reel of the funny moment on Instagram: "When your boomer grandpa doesn't know what an off-shoulder dress is."

Netizens in the comments section were charmed by Houren's gesture.

One netizen playfully remarked: "Boomer grandpa is a chivalrous gentleman."

"Protective grandpa. Cute," said another.

Benjamin Tan loses his shoe on the red carpet

Benjamin Tan had a Cinderella moment on the Walk of Fame.

While walking with Daryl-Ann, Cheryl Chou and Tay Ying on the red carpet, he went over to interact with his fans at the sidelines when his left shoe came right off.

As the women walked on ahead, he ran back to retrieve it.

Dennis Chew needing to pee during Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes

Announcing the 10 names for the popularity category can take quite a while, and Dennis Chew was desperate to answer nature's call.

The 50-year-old radio DJ-host said during a backstage interview: "When we were giving out the awards for the Top 10 Most Popular Artistes, I was struggling myself.

"Firstly, the toe boxes of my shoes were very narrow so my feet were hurting like crazy, and I really needed to excuse myself for a pee while Zoe Tay was speaking."

Zoe was presenting the awards alongside Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin, and Dennis said that if we play back the sequence, we can hear him prompting her for "number eight, number nine".

"I really wanted to reveal the winners on her behalf," he added.

Mark Lee's children attending for Shinee's Onew

Veteran local actor Mark Lee won the Special Achievement Award at Star Awards 2024 for his expansive and illustrious career.

His family was in attendance at the ceremony, but not everyone was there for the 55-year-old.

"My kids never came for Star Awards before, and today my eldest daughter and son are here because Korean superstar Onew is here, not for me," he said during the backstage interview.

"But being able to win while they watch me live is something that makes me very happy."

Upon winning the award, Mark shared that he told his kids: "Working hard does not equate to success, but to succeed you must work hard."

He wants them to know that "the world is your oyster" if they put in the effort.

Zhang Zetong cries after winning Best Supporting Actor

Zhang Zetong was already going two for two tonight - winning the My Pick! Award for Most Hated Villain and Best Rising Star - when he landed a big one.

The 31-year-old won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in All That Glitters, and as soon as Jeanette Aw announced his name, Zetong could be seen holding back tears.

He took a few moments to compose himself before he made his acceptance speech, thanking his mum and grandma and remarking: "Acting is really hard!"

While sobbing, he also thanked the crew of All That Glitters for creating the environment that allowed him to get into his character, and his friends and family.

"Thank you for supporting me when I doubted myself," he said to his family, friends and fans.

Award Winners for all categories

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes - Chantalle Ng, Ya Hui, Carrie Wong, He Yingying, Chen Biyu, Tasha Low, Chen Ning, Yvonne Lim, Xixi Lim, Hong Ling

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes - Romeo Tan, Marcus Chin, Jeff Goh, Zhang Yaodong, Pornsak, Desmond Tan, Benjamin Tan, Shaun Chen, James Seah, Jeremy Chan

Best Actress - Kym Ng

Best Actor - Jeremy Chan

Best Supporting Actress - Aileen Tan

Best Supporting Actor - Zhang Zetong

Best Programme Host - Quan Yi Fong

Special Achievement Award - Mark Lee

Best Rising Star - Yunis To

Most Popular Rising Star - Ayden Sng, Zhang Zetong, Jernelle Oh

Best Audio Personality - Dennis Chew

All-Time Favourite Artiste - Jesseca Liu, Ann Kok

Additional reporting by Yeo Shu Hui.

