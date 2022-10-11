Neil Gaiman's Good Omens season 2 coming to Amazon next summer

After months of “wait and see” from Neil Gaiman, fans of Good Omens finally have something to cling on.

At New York Comic Con 2022, Gaiman, as well as the cast and crew of the fantasy-comedy series, treated fans to a clip from the second season. The creator also teased that season two will feature “love stories” and “a lot more Heaven, a lot more Hell”.

In the clip, a new character named Nina (Nina Sosanya) is seen working in a coffee shop in SoHo. A naive new angel, Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda), shows up at Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) shop dressed as an old-timey policeman in all white. She’s clearly very bad at pretending. “I’m a human police officer,” Muriel says. Aziraphale invites her in and gives her tea, which she decides to simply look at rather than drink.

Crowley (David Tennant) shows up. He walks in and immediately leans against Aziraphale’s chair and sits next to him. “I’m supposed to observe you,” Muriel protests as the two disappear into a bedroom. “Don’t worry,” Aziraphale says, “we’ll tell you what we talked about when we’re done.”

While stars Tennant and Sheen are returning, as well as Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, season 2 of Good Omens will not see Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising their roles as God and Lucifer respectively.

Also returning are Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith. Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton have been added as new cast members for the second season.

Season one of Good Omens is streaming on Prime Video now. Season two will Summer 2023. Check out the new poster below:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.