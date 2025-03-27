Netflix announces first-ever live-action Scooby-Doo series

Netflix has confirmed a new Scooby-Doo live action show.

The streaming giant has commissioned an eight-part reimagining of the classic Warner Bros. cartoon focused on the origins of the mystery-solving gang and their iconic dog.

The show — which is yet to get a name — will be written by Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg based on the Hanna-Barbera characters.

At summer camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne join forces with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Freddy to solve the spooky mystery of a lonely and lost Great Dane puppy.

The dog may have witnessed a supernatural murder, and the creepy nightmare surrounding the group threatens to expose their secrets.

Peter Friedlander — vice president, scripted series for Netflix — said in a statement: "Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We're excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time.

"The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it's rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced.

"Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we're committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids."

Berlanti Productions has already worked with Netflix on You — which will come to an end with the fifth and final season next month — while Greg Berlanti has worked on other Warner Bros projects in the past.

He commented: "One of my first and favourite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells.

"Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation.

"We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

Scooby-Doo! — which was created by Joe Ruby and Kean Spears — first launched in 1969 as an animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!.

As well as plenty of animated reboots over the years, the franchise did get the live action big screen treatment with a 2002 film starring Fred Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy) and Linda Cardellini (Velma) and a sequel two years later.

This show will mark the first-ever live-action Scooby-Doo series.

