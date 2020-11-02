Netflix confirms special episode for zombie K-drama Kingdom starring Gianna Jun

If the appearance of Gianna Jun at the end of the Korean zombie series Kingdom sparked joy for you, it's time to rejoice.

Netflix has announced the production of a special Kingdom episode titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North, which will not only continue the story for ravenous fans around the world, but also lift the veil on the mysterious character (Ashin) whom Gianna portrays.

The streaming giant describes the special as "a sidequel from Kingdom season two and a backstory about the mysterious character Lee Chang's group encountered on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected". It will also star Park Byung-eun, who made a lasting impression in Kingdom season two as the Min Chi-rok, head of the Royal Commandery.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North will detail what happened to Ashin in the past in the northern region and how the two characters' fates intertwine.

Kim Seong-hun, who directed Kingdom season one and oversaw the production for season two, will team up again with Kim Eun-hee (who scripted the first two seasons) to unravel the origins of the resurrection plant and the secrets behind the infected.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be released worldwide in 2021 on Netflix.

