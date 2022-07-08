Netflix courts another Death Note live-action series, with the Duffer Brothers helming

If at first, you don't succeed, try again. That's what Netflix is doing with Death Note at least. This time with the Duffer Brothers and their new production company Upside Down Pictures.

The Duffer Brothers' Upside Down Pictures will help create more film and tv projects with Netflix, including the much-teased Stranger Things spin-off and a new live-action adaptation of Death Note.

The streamer released a live-action movie based on the popular Japanese manga and anime in 2017 that was poorly received, to say the least. The film kept the premise of a teenager discovering a book that kills anyone whose name is written in it but placed it in Seattle, Washington.

Details of the Duffer Brothers' version are sparse still, but it will likely take the form of a live-action TV series instead of a movie. The series may also be a completely separate series that is unrelated to the earlier 2017 movie.

Aside from Death Note, the Duffer Brothers and Upside Down Pictures are also helming an original series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Tasman, a new stage play set in the world of Stranger Things as well as a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by the duo.

Netflix has had a bit of an unlucky streak with their anime and manga adaptations. The company cancelled its live-action Cowboy Bebop series after just one season. That said, the streamer is still developing a live-action One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and a Gundam movie

This article was first published in Geek Culture.