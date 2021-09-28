Netflix expands The Witcher universe with season 3, new animated film, and kid-friendly spinoff

The attention that Netflix has been receiving is far from waning, so it’s only natural that the streamer is extracting every drop of value from its original projects, especially those with plenty of promise and popularity.

The Witcher is one such franchise, and fans can be assured that there’ll be a lot more fresh content lined up for the immediate future.

During Netflix’s very own Tudum fan event, a handful of new stories set in the adapted fantasy world were announced.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

For starters, the series starring Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia has been renewed for a third season, while a second animated movie is currently being planned in the wake of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime-inspired feature by Legend of Korra team Studio Mir.

The most interesting bit of news, however, comes in the form of a 'fun-filled' adventure for kids and families — though it’s unclear how that’ll work, considering how sex, violence, and colourful language have long been a part of the franchise’s identity.

A release date for any of the projects has yet to be announced, but what’s known is that the second season of The Witcher premieres on Dec 17, 2021.

The upcoming entry will, among others, introduce three new Witchers — Eskel, who got recasted amid scheduling issues, and Lambert from CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher games, as well as the novel only Coen — alongside a talking bear, Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, and more game related Easter eggs.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, meanwhile, continues to oversee the mega-franchise, and has recently signed a lucrative deal to create more works for Netflix, including The Witcher: Blood Origin for 2022.