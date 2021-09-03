Netflix K-drama Squid Game turns childhood games into deadly challenges from Sept 17

Would you risk your life playing children’s games for money? What if we told you that you have no choice but to play it anyways?

Netflix‘s latest Korean series Squid Game tells an intense survival story on participants risking their lives while playing mysterious games to win a 45.6 billion won cash prize. Luckily for interested viewers, the trailer just dropped.

PHOTO: Netflix

In the trailer, lead character Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) calls a number on a business card that has a circle, a triangle, and a square on it. He gets abducted and later wakes up in an unfamiliar place with 400 others, just as clueless as he is. He later gets informed that they’re all taken to play a few games and that the champion will win a large cash prize.

PHOTO: Netflix

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a giant allegory that expresses the capitalist society of contemporary times and alludes to the diverse stories of the game participants and how they have been driven into a corner due to competition in modern society.

The extreme competition uses concepts from children’s games to further push participants and create a stark contrast between childhood innocence and greed.

Squid Game releases on Netflix on Sept 17. Check out the poster below.

PHOTO: Netflix

This article was first published in Geek Culture.