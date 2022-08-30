Netflix kills Resident Evil after 1 season

Netflix has left Resident Evil for dead.

The live-action series based on the video game franchise has been cancelled after just one season.

The decision comes six weeks after the series' July 14 debut and after the streamer's reports showed that the series did not have a long shelf life with viewers.

Resident Evil was the first live-action show in the franchise after a host of video games, movie adaptations and a Netflix animated series released in 2021.

The series was set in 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse and centres on a young woman (Ella Balinska) fighting for survival amid hordes of zombies and other monsters.

Sandwiched between the release of Stranger Things 4 and The Sandman, Resident Evil debuted at number two with 72.7 million hours viewed for its opening weekend, but dropped to number three in its second week, before falling out of the top 10 after only three weeks.

The series also logged an underwhelming 55 per cent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27 per cent audience score.

Whilst it is unfortunate that Resident Evil will not be continuing, Netflix has other hits like Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Shadow and Bone and its newest arrival The Sandman.

The streamer is also moving full steam ahead with the release of Wednesday, The Midnight Club, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Three-Body Problem, One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender in the near future.

Resident Evil hailed from showrunner Andrew Dabb.

It starred Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Nuñez.

Additional cast members are Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery.

