Netflix exploring major live arena tour based on KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix is reportedly exploring a major live arena tour based on KPop Demon Hunters, with new talks underway to bring the film's music to the stage.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (March 18) that the streamer has been speaking with concert promoters about a show built around songs from the smash-hit animated movie. The plan would feature real‑life K‑pop artists Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, who all appear on the soundtrack.

The discussions involve a tour that would visit dozens of major cities. Shows would take place in arenas holding between 10,000 and 20,000 people. The aim is to launch the tour next year, ahead of the sequel to the original film.

A promoter has not been chosen, but Bloomberg says Netflix is prepared to offer "tens of millions of dollars" in upfront guarantees.

The live project arrives as Netflix officially moves ahead with a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters.

The streamer has confirmed that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return for the follow‑up as part of a new multi‑year writing and directing deal. The first film became the most‑watched movie in Netflix history when it debuted last June. It introduced viewers to K‑pop group Huntr/x, whose music is used to stop a demonic invasion. The film also produced the global hit Golden, which won a Grammy and Oscar.

Maggie and Chris are in the early stages of development. They will shift their full focus to the sequel after awards season.

Sony Pictures Animation will again produce the film. A release date has not been announced. The previously reported 2029 window now appears unlikely due to the scale of the project.

Maggie said in a statement: "I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There's so much more to this world we have built and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

Chris added: "These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We're excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together."

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