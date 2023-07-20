Physical: 100 contestant sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual assault

South Korean publication Yonhap News reported today (July 20) that a contestant from the Netflix Korean reality competition Physical: 100 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Referring to him as A, Yonhap News stated that the 31-year-old man was arrested at his girlfriend's home in Gangnam, Seoul, on the morning of February 23 for threatening and sexually assaulting her with a weapon.

He was also suspected of filming the woman with his mobile phone against her will.

A was charged with a "heavy sentence" of seven years' imprisonment and ordered to complete an 80-hour sexual violence treatment programme for violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes in South Korea.

"With the accused and the victim having differences in physique and physical ability, the defendant carried a weapon and showed a threatening attitude," the court said.

"There were also unpredictable behaviour such as drinking and hitting her head to the point where she bled."

A reportedly represented South Korea for the Tokyo Olympic Games as a rugby national team member in 2021.

Two other Physical: 100 contestants were also embroiled in controversy.

Stunt performer Kim Da-young was accused of bullying by an anonymous person on social media, and later took to Instagram to admit to "swearing at her juniors".

Another contestant, identified only as a former dancer, was reportedly investigated by prosecutors for charges of intimidation after he allegedly threatened a partner to perform self-harm.

