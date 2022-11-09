Netflix plans epic Gears of War live-action film and animated series

It might have been several years since we last saw any form of Gears of War in action, but that doesn't mean that its fans have all gone away.

Sure, you might have preferred a different direction than that of Gears 5 or even Gears Tactics, but with its visceral action, there will always be an audience for it.

And that is what Netflix is counting on, as the streaming platform reveals its plans to adapt Gears of War as a live-action film together with The Coalition.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

This will be followed by an animated series targeted at adults, so we can expect the blood and gore to be flowing like some of the other Netflix projects.

What is more intriguing is that the announcement also teases the "potential for more stories to follow", which will be good news to fans who are starved for content. That, however, is likely contingent on how well the film and the animated series do.

With so much action and deep lore to count on, there were always plans for Gears of War to cross over to the entertainment medium of films and TV shows. Rights were acquired by New Line Cinema all the way back in 2007, and in 2019, The Coalition previously shared that a film was moving forward in 2019, but there has been nothing since.

It would appear that the Gears of War Netflix projects are an entirely different thing on their own.

Nevertheless, it will certainly be a fun ride when the live-action film is released. Perhaps we can finally see Dave Bautista in the franchise after all.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.