Netflix is prepping Hellbound to ride the K-drama wave Squid Game created

Netflix is releasing a new series, Hellbound.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who catapulted to international fame with Train to Busan, this South Korean series is an adaptation of a webtoon with the same title.

The recent phenomenon that is Squid Game shone a light on the worries and plight of urbanites around the world.

And with the Oscar-winning Parasite stylishly bringing the abject reality of class inequality to the forefront, it seems like South Korea is quite adept at seamlessly blending social commentary with film.

With Hellbound, viewers can look forward to Director Yeon's shrewd portrayal of society in chaos and the multi-faceted nature of humanity all while being kept at the edges of their seats.

This is one series that we can't wait to see, with the world spiralling into an apocalypse and society into anarchy. Who knows, this could very well be the next Squid Game.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.