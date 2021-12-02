Netflix releases preview for next big Korean sci-fi epic The Silent Sea starring Gong Yoo

It’s Gong Yoo’s world and we’re simply living in it. And if Netflix has their way, it’s time for us to head off-world with their upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Silent Sea.

Given how Gong Yoo made such a big impact with his brief cameo in Squid Game, we can expect plenty more thrills together with Bae Doona (Kingdom).

The synopsis is as follows –“During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.”

We understand that the show is set sometime in the future and the special team is sent to retrieve a mysterious sample from a moon base.

Portraying the exploration team lead, Han Yun-jae, Gong Yoo has to carry out the mission with limited information. Bae Doona is cast as astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji-an who has other plans of her own and is seeking to unveil the truth behind the incident which led to the abandonment of the Balhae Base research station on the moon.

The Silent Sea consists of 8 episodes and will debut on Dec 24, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.