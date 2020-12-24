Netflix reveals The Witcher season 2 script

Netflix has released the first page of the script for season 2 of The Witcher on Twitter, and it teases Geralt, new characters and a mystery monster.

The script reveals a harrowing scene involving three new characters – Colin Coppercloth, his wife Kira and their daughter Meena – and details the family arriving at an abandoned mountain village. It is late at night, and the town is all covered in snow, with no lights and no sign of life to be seen.

This page from the Witcher Season 2 script shows the next season isn't holding back. pic.twitter.com/O2ucSltlls — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 22, 2020

They try to find shelter at an inn when a fast-moving monster attacks and kills Kira and Colin. Meena (quite literally) ran for the hills towards a mansion on a hill that overlooks the village.

The scene is accompanied by a voiceover of Geralt though it is unclear how his lines connect to the death of Kira and Colin. Similarly, we don’t know what role Meena will play and how she connects to the bigger story of season 2.

Productions for season 2 hasn’t been smooth sailing with multiple halts due to COVID-19 diagnosis and Henry Cavill getting injured on set.

That said, season 2 of The Witcher is expected to pick up after the events of season 1 which saw Geralt and Ciri finally reunite while Yennefer used her powers to help save other sorcerers and sorceresses.

The Witcher season 2 is expected to launch on Netflix in 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.