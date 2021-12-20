Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender casts Azula, Suki, Gran Gran and more

And the cast continues to grow! After finding its main leads Aang, Katara, Zuko and Sokka, as well as Gyatso, the Netflix Avatar live-action series has now put a face to Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi, Gran Gran and Suki's mother Yukari.

Newcomer Elizabeth Yu will play Azula, the troubled Fire Nation princess who becomes twisted under her father's emotionally abusive tutelage and serves as one of the series' biggest threats after Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu).

PHOTO: Netflix

Maria Zhang will play Suki, a badass leader of the Kyoshi warriors, an elite cadre of all-female fighters founded by theAvatar Kyoshito protect her home island. Avatar Kyoshi will be played by Yvonne Chapman.

Native rights advocate and actor Casey Camp Horinek will play Gran Gran, the Water Tribe leader and grandmother of Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley). Tamlyn Tomita will play Yukari.

Currently, Netflix's adaptation of The Last Airbender has no release date, but it's currently in production.

