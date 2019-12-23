Netflix says Klaus is a hit with nearly 30 million views worldwide

A still image from the animated film "Klaus" is seen in this undated handout received on December 18, 2019.
PHOTO: Netflix
Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) animated holiday movie "Klaus" has been watched in nearly 30 million households worldwide during its first month, landing among the streaming service's most-watched original movies, according to data the company provided to Reuters.

"Klaus," a story of how Santa came to be, is Netflix's first original animated film and part of an effort to build a library of family programming as it competes with new streaming rivals including Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

Netflix only selectively releases viewership figures for programming it considers a hit, and the numbers are not verified by a third party.

The company counts a view when an account streams at least 70 per cent of a movie.

"Klaus" has attracted high repeat viewing that is not included in the nearly 30 million figure, Netflix said. The number reflects viewership over the first 28 days since its Nov. 15 debut.

Made mainly using hand-drawn animation, the film tells the story of a selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker who form an unlikely friendship.

It was written and directed by Spanish animator and "Despicable Me" creator Sergio Pablos and features the voices of J.K. Simmons and Jason Schwartzman.

The world's largest streaming service, Netflix boasts more than 158 million subscribers around the world.

But it is facing new competition, particularly from Disney, which has been removing its movies from Netflix and putting them on the Disney+ streaming service.

Netflix has disclosed other data to show the appeal of its children's and family programming.

It previously announced that live-action movie "Tall Girl" was watched by more than 40 million accounts during its first four weeks, and Indian animated series "Mighty Little Bheem" has been viewed by 27 million.

The company plans to release several animated films for kids and families next year, said Melissa Cobb, Netflix's vice president of original animation.

They include comedy "The Willoughbys," an adaptation of a children's book, and musical "Over the Moon."

Executives at Netflix have said they plan to be more transparent with audience data to satisfy Hollywood producers and stars and to help viewers decide what to watch.

Earlier this month, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said that mob epic "The Irishman" was likely to hit 40 million views within its first month.

Last December's thriller "Bird Box" was streamed by more than 80 million households in its first month, Netflix said.

More about
tv series Netflix

TRENDING

Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

SERVICES