Netflix set to own 2021 with new movies every week, all year

Looks like Netflix has just given us 71 reasons to get excited about 2021. Netflix is releasing a new movie every single week for the year of 2021. That’s right, you heard it right, every. single. week.

The preview below is just a sneak peek of the full offering, which ranges from superheroes to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, and comedy, with the world’s biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces.

Hyped yet? Here’s the complete list of movies coming to Netflix in 2021, so get ready:

Action

Army of the Dead (starring Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada)

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (Jan 15, starring Anthony Mackie)

Red Notice (starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson)

Sweet Girl (starring Jason Momoa)

Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen (starring Amanda Seyfried)

Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead (starring Chris Hemsworth)

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window (starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore)

Sci-Fi

Stowaway (starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim)

Romance

A Castle For Christmas (starring Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover (starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley)

The Princess Switch 3 (starring Vanessa Hudgens)

To All The Boys: Always and Forever (Lana Condor, Noah Centineo)

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama

Beauty

Blonde (starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody)

Bombay Rose

Bruised (starring Halle Berry)

Concrete Cowboy (starring Idris Elba)

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (Feb 5, starring Zendaya)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (Jan 27, starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln)

Pieces of Woman (Jan 7)

The Dig (Jan 29, starring Ralph Fiennes, Lily James)

The Guilty (starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Ethan Hawke)

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog (starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst)

The Starling (starring Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant)

The White Tiger (Jan 22, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film

Untitled Graham King film (starring Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis)

The White Tiger. PHOTO: Netflix

Western

The Harder They Fall

Comedy

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep)

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (Feb 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary (starring Jean-Claude van Damme)

Thunder Force (starring Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy)

For the whole family

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (Jan 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12, starring Jennifer Garner)

Musical