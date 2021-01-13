Netflix set to own 2021 with new movies every week, all year

Yonk
Army of the Dead
Looks like Netflix has just given us 71 reasons to get excited about 2021. Netflix is releasing a new movie every single week for the year of 2021. That’s right, you heard it right, every. single. week.

The preview below is just a sneak peek of the full offering, which ranges from superheroes to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, and comedy, with the world’s biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces.

Hyped yet? Here’s the complete list of movies coming to Netflix in 2021, so get ready:

 

Action

  • Army of the Dead (starring Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada)
  • Awake
  • Kate
  • Outside the Wire (Jan 15, starring Anthony Mackie)
  • Red Notice (starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson)
  • Sweet Girl (starring Jason Momoa)

Horror

  • Fear Street Trilogy
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House
  • Things Heard and Seen (starring Amanda Seyfried)

Thriller

  • Blood Red Sky
  • Beckett
  • Escape from Spiderhead (starring Chris Hemsworth)
  • Intrusion
  • Munich
  • O2
  • Night Teeth
  • The Swarm
  • The Woman in the Window (starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore)

Sci-Fi

  • Stowaway (starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim)

Romance

  • A Castle For Christmas (starring Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes 
  • Fuimos Canciones
  • Kissing Booth 3
  • Love Hard
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover (starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley)
  • The Princess Switch 3 (starring Vanessa Hudgens)
  • To All The Boys: Always and Forever (Lana Condor, Noah Centineo) 
  • Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama

  • Beauty
  • Blonde (starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody)
  • Bombay Rose
  • Bruised (starring Halle Berry)
  • Concrete Cowboy (starring Idris Elba)
  • Fever Dream
  • Malcolm & Marie (Feb 5, starring Zendaya)
  • Monster
  • Penguin Bloom (Jan 27, starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln)
  • Pieces of Woman (Jan 7)
  • The Dig (Jan 29, starring Ralph Fiennes, Lily James)
  • The Guilty (starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Ethan Hawke)
  • The Hand of God
  • The Power of the Dog (starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst)
  • The Starling (starring Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant)
  • The White Tiger (Jan 22, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas)
  • Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film
  • Untitled Graham King film (starring Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis)
Western

  • The Harder They Fall

Comedy

  • 8 Rue de l’Humanité
  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Bad Trip
  • Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep) 
  • Double Dad
  • I Care A Lot (Feb 19)
  • Moxie (March 3)
  • The Last Mercenary (starring Jean-Claude van Damme)
  • Thunder Force (starring Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy)

For the whole family

  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
  • Back to the Outback
  • Finding ‘Ohana (Jan 29)
  • Loud House
  • Nightbooks
  • Robin Robin
  • Skater Girl
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
  • Wish Dragon
  • YES DAY (March 12, starring Jennifer Garner)

Musical

