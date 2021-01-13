Netflix set to own 2021 with new movies every week, all year

Looks like Netflix has just given us 71 reasons to get excited about 2021. Netflix is releasing a new movie every single week for the year of 2021. That’s right, you heard it right, every. single. week.
The preview below is just a sneak peek of the full offering, which ranges from superheroes to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, and comedy, with the world’s biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces.
Hyped yet? Here’s the complete list of movies coming to Netflix in 2021, so get ready:
Action
- Army of the Dead (starring Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada)
- Awake
- Kate
- Outside the Wire (Jan 15, starring Anthony Mackie)
- Red Notice (starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson)
- Sweet Girl (starring Jason Momoa)
Horror
- Fear Street Trilogy
- No One Gets Out Alive
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Things Heard and Seen (starring Amanda Seyfried)
Thriller
- Blood Red Sky
- Beckett
- Escape from Spiderhead (starring Chris Hemsworth)
- Intrusion
- Munich
- O2
- Night Teeth
- The Swarm
- The Woman in the Window (starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore)
Sci-Fi
- Stowaway (starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim)
Romance
- A Castle For Christmas (starring Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes
- Fuimos Canciones
- Kissing Booth 3
- Love Hard
- The Last Letter from Your Lover (starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley)
- The Princess Switch 3 (starring Vanessa Hudgens)
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever (Lana Condor, Noah Centineo)
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drama
- Beauty
- Blonde (starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody)
- Bombay Rose
- Bruised (starring Halle Berry)
- Concrete Cowboy (starring Idris Elba)
- Fever Dream
- Malcolm & Marie (Feb 5, starring Zendaya)
- Monster
- Penguin Bloom (Jan 27, starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln)
- Pieces of Woman (Jan 7)
- The Dig (Jan 29, starring Ralph Fiennes, Lily James)
- The Guilty (starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Ethan Hawke)
- The Hand of God
- The Power of the Dog (starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst)
- The Starling (starring Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant)
- The White Tiger (Jan 22, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas)
- Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film
- Untitled Graham King film (starring Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis)
Western
- The Harder They Fall
Comedy
- 8 Rue de l’Humanité
- Afterlife of the Party
- Bad Trip
- Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep)
- Double Dad
- I Care A Lot (Feb 19)
- Moxie (March 3)
- The Last Mercenary (starring Jean-Claude van Damme)
- Thunder Force (starring Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy)
For the whole family
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Back to the Outback
- Finding ‘Ohana (Jan 29)
- Loud House
- Nightbooks
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Wish Dragon
- YES DAY (March 12, starring Jennifer Garner)
Musical
