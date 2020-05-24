Netflix star and Japanese female wrestler Hana Kimura dies at 22

TOKYO - Professional Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura who was part of the cast in Netflix's reality show Terrace House has died after complaining about being cyber-bullied.

The cause of her death is not immediately known.

Stardom Wrestling, the organisation that promotes women wrestlers including Kimura, issued a statement on Saturday (May 23) to confirm her death.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," it said. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends."

Before her death, the 22-year-old had posted photos on social media showing self-harm with a troubling note that implied she had been cyber-bullied, the BBC reported.

She posed with a cat in her latest Instagram update on Friday, with a caption that read "goodbye".

Kimura allegedly had been receiving hate messages after losing her temper on the set of Terrace House when a castmate, comedian Kobayashi Kai, ruined her expensive wrestling outfit while doing his laundry, unaware that it was among his clothes.

The reality TV show follows three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house in Setagaya, Tokyo. Filming has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestling journalist Adam Pacitti calls the death of Kimura "an absolute tragedy".

"I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are," he tweeted.

