Netflix subscribers, your subscription cost just went up

Netflix has raised its subscription prices in Singapore.

The streaming service, which truly has a pulse on what people want to watch with hit series like Squid Game and Bridgerton, has increased the prices for all three of its monthly subscription plans.

Old price New price Basic Plan $11.98 $12.98 Standard Plan $15.98 $17.48 Premium Plan $19.98 $21.98

PHOTO: Geek Culture

These new prices came into effect on Oct 7, 2021, and existing subscribers will be notified by email a month before the new prices will become applicable to them.

While a price increase is never pleasant news for consumers, especially given that this is Netflix's second price increase in under two years in Singapore, given the quality of the shows available on the platform, it can be hard to wean off.

Here's hoping that this is the last price increase that we will see for a long while.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.