Netflix unveils Onimusha anime with studio Sublimation at the helm

When it comes to classic games, it isn’t a common occurrence for modern gamers to get a new way of experiencing them.

For Capcom‘s Onimusha: Warlords, the 2001 title finally got a remaster in 2019, bringing the world of Samanosuke Akechi and female ninja, Kaede, into the modern era. Now, Netflix is carrying the baton with the reveal of a new Onimusha anime that has Capcom’s blessing.

The official description of the Onimusha anime reads:

The beginning of the Edo period, Musashi is no longer a young man. He departs with the legendary Oni Gauntlet to defeat the Genma. 3D CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds create phenomenal visuals. Onimusha is given a new life using modern-day animation technology.

As for the staff working on this Onimusha anime, they include:

Chief Director: Takashi Miike

Director: Shinya Sugai

Animation Studio: Sublimation

Actors: Toshihiro Mifune will serve as the model for the character Musashi Miyamoto

Sublimation was also responsible for bringing Dragon’s Dogma onto the Netflix streaming platform just a couple of years ago. Based on what has been shared thus far, this new Onimusha anime is likely not taking references from the games, but just the world itself with the appearance of the Genma and the Oni Gauntlet.

The Onimusha series was first developed by Capcom back in 2001, starting with Onimusha: Warlords. The success paved the way for a series to be born, with several more games arriving in the early 2000s. However, a modern take on the series has yet to come to fruition, although the reception the Onimusha anime will receive might just move the needle.

No release date has been set by Netflix just yet, but it will likely debut sometime in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.