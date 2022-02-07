Netflix will have new movie every week in 2022, with 86 films scheduled

Netflix is releasing at least one new original movie every single week in 2022! The streamer just revealed their full film preview and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to – in fact, 86 films to look forward to. 66 of which are English films, and the remaining 22 being international films from France, India and Korea.

The titles on Netflix range from a pulse-pounding action with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, or an epic sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry in The Mothership.

Mystery and sleuthing abound with Daniel Craig back in the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return as sibling detectives in Enola Holmes 2. There’s plenty more on the list, but here are the top movies we’re keeping our eyes on from Netflix’s impressive slate.

Knives Out 2

PHOTO: Netflix

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline

Slumberland

PHOTO: Netflix

A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

The movie stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort and Humberly Gonzalez.

Spiderhead

PHOTO: Netflix

In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker article, Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders.

The movie starsChris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb 18)

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

The movie stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, with Olwen Fouéré, Jacob Latimore and Alice Krige.

The Adam Project (March 11)

PHOTO: Netflix

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

The Gray Man

PHOTO: Netflix

When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary — whose true identity is known to none — accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

Netflix’s English Slate 2022 (A-Z)

13: The Musical

Against the Ice (March 2)

Along For the Ride (April 22)

Apollo 10 1/2

Beauty

Blonde

Boo!

Choose or Die (April 15)

Day Shift

End of the Road

Enola Holmes 2

Falling For Christmas

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hustle

Interceptor

Ivy & Bean

Knives Out 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

Luckiest Girl Alive

Matilda (December 2022)

Me Time

Metal Lords

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

My Father’s Dragon

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

Rescued By Ruby (March 17)

Rustin

Senior Year (May 13)

Shirley

Slumberland

Spaceman

Spidehead

Tall Girl 2 (Feb 11)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb 18)

The Swimmers

The Noel Diary

The Bubble

The Good Nurse

The Gray Man

The Inheritance

The Mother

The Mothership

The School For Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

The Weekend Away

They Cloned Tyrone

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Feb 25)

We Have a Ghost

Wendell & Wild

White Noise

Windfall (March 18)

The Wonder

You People

This article was first published in Geek Culture.