Netflix wins golden ticket to beloved author Roald Dahl's catalogue

It looks like Netflix won the golden ticket! The streaming service has acquired the entire catalogue of Roald Dahl’s works including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, BFG, James and the Giant Peach and Matilda.

“Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world’s most-loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways,” Netflix said in a tweet.

Netflix has announced the acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company, giving it the rights to create projects based on the author's work across all of mainstream entertainment media. https://t.co/4hZe22K6CY pic.twitter.com/y4r6DiL9i8 — IGN (@IGN) September 22, 2021

The deal means that Netflix will own the writer’s creations and have the rights to create adaptations, spin-offs, stage shows and other live experiences. Currently, the streamer is working on a series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and an adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Dahl’s books have been adapted into films numerous times in the past, the most recent being HBO’s adaptation of Witches starring Anne Hathaway. Separate from Netflix, a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical starring Timothée Chalamet is also in the works.

Buying IPs isn’t new to Netflix. The streamer is constantly expanding its library and fan-favourite universes in order to gain an edge over competitors like Disney+ and HBO.

Although a revered author, Dahl is famous for having anti-semitic views. It will be interesting to see how Netflix aims to bring his works to life for a new audience in today’s political day and age.

