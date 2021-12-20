Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel teaser reveals kick-ass Michelle Yeoh

While the movie industry has its fair share of male action stars, there is no doubting that Michelle Yeoh is one of the best female badasses around. Following the debut of the ridiculously awesome trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, we get to witness her amazing combat skills in a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin hidden after the credits roll on season two of The Witcher on Netflix.

This is essentially our first look at the spinoff series, which predates the likes of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer for about 1,200 years. Thankfully, we have the excellent Yeoh to champion it all. The show is also where fans will see the creation of the first-ever Witcher, as well as the important events that lead up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer sees the trio of Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Sophia Brown, as elves who are in the wilderness and engage in battle with groups of soldiers.

While it may seem like they have always been a tight bunch, there are scenes that showed some conflict between the three. Whether that takes place during their travels or before, remains to be seen.

Yeoh is playing Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. O’Fuarain is in the role of Fjall, a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, but instead, sets out in need of vengeance.

Brown plays Éile, an elite warrior who left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to become a nomadic musician; however, a grand reckoning forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Depending on where you are located, finding The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer via Netflix can be a hard thing to do if you are not a subscriber. You can check out the badass teaser right here instead:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.