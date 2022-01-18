Netflix's All of Us Are Dead is about a Korean high school full of zombies

Graduating high school the hard way.

Netflix’s new K-drama All of Us Are Dead takes place in a Korean high school, which finds itself suddenly overrun by hordes of zombies. Hundreds of students have to choose between banding together or betraying each other to survive in a chaotic zombie apocalypse.

Watch the trailer below:

All of Us Are Dead drops on Netflix with an eight-episode first season on Jan 28, 2021. The series kicks off with a science teacher inadvertently turning their high school into ground zero for a zombie apocalypse.

Fortunately, its students are well-versed in zombie lore and aren't going to take their deaths lying down. The Netflix series is based on a webtoon called Now at Our School, created by Joo Dong-geun.

The webtoon consists of 130 episodes, so this show certainly has a lot of material to work with if it continues for more seasons. All of Us Are Dead is written by Chun Sung-il, with J.Q. Lee and Kim Nam-su directing.

READ ALSO: Hotter than a K-pop star, but how 'real' is Netflix Korea's dating show Single's Inferno?